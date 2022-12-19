INDIALIFESTYLE

Two sleeping with burning coal inside room die of suffocation (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Two persons who were sleeping with burning coal inside their room to beat the cold died due to suffocation while two others in another room have been found unconscious, here in the DLF Phase-3 area, the police said on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said that the police received information about the incident on Monday evening.

The deceased includes a woman and man — Sanjeev Joshi, 47. Two others — both women — who were found in an unconscious state, have been hospitalised.

Joshi was the owner of the ‘Knite Ryder’ eatery. His female friends — including the one who died, were from Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

“All four were celebrating a birthday party. Due to the cold, they used a coal heater as we had recovered coal inside the room. Due to suffocation, two of them died and two others were admitted to a hospital,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when the staff of the eatery got suspicious when none of them turned up till evening.

Later, the eatery staff went to the place where the four had partied. Upon opening the door of the house, they found everyone in an unconscious state, he said.

“Two other women who are undergoing treatment are out of danger. The police are investigating the matter,” ACP Kaushik added.

Prima facie, it seems that Joshi and his friend died due to suffocation from the smoke of the coal heater, the ACP said.

An autopsy of the deceased will be conducted on Tuesday following which the actual cause of death will be ascertained, the police said.

20221219-225602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress to undertake yatras in states not covered by Rahul’s march

    Anybody living ‘ordinarily’ in J&K can register as voter

    Jal Jeevan Mission team visiting Jharkhand

    Bhim Sena chief announces Rs 1 cr reward for severing Nupur...