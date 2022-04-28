INDIA

Two snake charmers held for Snatching gold bracelet from woman

NewsWire
0
4

The Gurugram Police have arrested two snake charmers dressed as ‘sadhus’ for snatching a gold bracelet from a woman.

The accused have been identified as Farman Nath and Rohit Nath, both residents of Sapera Basti in Delhi.

The duo was arrested from the Gwal Pahari area on Wednesday evening. Two snakes and the snatched gold bracelet were recovered from their possession.

The complainant, Megha Jaitley, told the police that when she came out of her car outside a coffee shop in Sector-54 on Wednesday morning, a man dressed in saffron robes with a snake in his hand waylaid her and asked for money.

“She gave him Rs 100. Soon another man dressed in similar clothes arrived and asked for money, which she refused. The man then asked her for her gold bracelet. When she refused, the duo snatched the bracelet and fled,” the police said.

The complainant said she was scared by the snakes that the accused were carrying.

20220428-190202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Over 1L people inoculated in mega vaccine camps in 4 TN...

    INS Valsura to be awarded ‘President’s Colour’ by Ram Nath Kovind...

    1st Covid centre for children set up in MP

    Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market shut for Covid norms violation