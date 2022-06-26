A senior scientific officer working at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory became the victim of chain snatching incident in the national capital while he was out for a walk, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of June 25-26.

“A PCR call regarding the snatching of gold chain at Sector 1, Pushp Vihar by two unknown persons on a motorcycle was received at 11.24 p.m. on Saturday after which the police rushed to the spot,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The police at the spot met the complainant who stated that when he was walking around with his family near Sector 1. All of sudden two persons on a motorcycle came behind them and snatched his 20 gram gold chain and fled the spot.

Accordingly, based on his statement, the police have registered a case under section 379 (punishment for theft), 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

20220626-232802