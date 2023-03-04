INDIA

Two snatchers-cum-burglars nabbed in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

Two criminals on a snatching and burgling spree to fulfil their demand for drugs and alcohol were nabbed by the police in Delhi, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Vipin (24), a resident of Ambedkar Nagar, and Ashok Kumar (38), a resident of Lakhi Sarai, Bihar. The police said that they have also recovered three snatched phones and house breaking tools from the possession of the duo.

According to the police, in order to curb criminal activities in the Northwest Delhi, a police team was tasked to keep a check on criminals and anti-social activities.

“The team was briefed thoroughly and tasked to intensify patrolling to outlash criminals in the area so as to send a strong message among them.

“On Friday, a police team was patrolling in the area when it received information about suspicious activities of two persons suspected to be criminals,” said Jitendra Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

A trap was laid near Ambedkar Nagar in Haiderpur following which the duo was nabbed.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed that they used to look for vacant houses to commit burglary and easy targets to commit snatchings.

“The duo took to crime to fulfil their need for drugs and alcohol,” said the DCP, adding that efforts are being made to trace their possible involvement in other cases.

20230304-222403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coromandel International to complete Senegal acquisition soon

    Prime Minister congratulates Giorgia Meloni for winning Italy polls

    Delhi riots: HC to hear bail plea of United Against Hate...

    Rujira Narula with son in lap faces ED grilling for 5...