INDIALIFESTYLE

Two soldiers die after rope snaps during training exercise in Bengal

NewsWire
0
0

Two Indian Army soldiers have been killed during a routine river crossing exercise at Barrackpore near Kolkata.

While Lt Gen R.P. Kalita, GOC-in-C, Eastern Command, along with officers of other ranks paid tributes to Naik Lengkholal and Sepoy Aldrin Hmingthanzwala, the Army has set up a court of inquiry (CoI) to probe the incident that took place on Wednesday.

The tragic incident occurred at the Sarovar Lake within the Barrackpore Cantonment, about 40 km north of Kolkata. According to an Eastern Command official, assault river crossing exercises are held at the lake on a routine basis. The soldiers are expected to cross the water body with the help of a rope that stretches across the lake.

On Wednesday morning, six soldiers were participating in the exercise. While the first three made it across safely, the rope apparently snapped when the remaining were crossing. While one soldier could be rescued, the other two drowned.

Such exercises are usually held with all the trappings of a real-life situation, including ‘enemy posts’ maintaining watch. This means that the soldiers participating in the exercise are in full battle gear. It is a ‘touch and go’ situation if a soldier loses his grip on the rope, unless he is an expert swimmer.

“Unfortunately, that is how it is. The Army needs to train its personnel for all situations. We have been part of such exercises. Life jackets are not an option, given the weight a soldier carries. Such incidents are unfortunate but rare. A probe is certainly required to know why the rope snapped. If somebody is found responsible, he should be punished,” said a source.

While Naik Lengkholal was from Nagaland, Sepoy Hmingthanzwala belonged to Mizoram. Both were from the Assam Regiment. Their mortal remains are being flown back to their respective homes after completing the necessary formalities, including autopsies conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

20230330-192406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anil Ravipudi to direct Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 108th film

    Aquaculture farms threaten livelihoods of small-scale fisherwomen on TN island

    Workaholic: Rohit Shetty hasn’t taken a holiday in 5 years

    Cyclonic Storm ‘Gulab’ to cross coast on Sunday midnight