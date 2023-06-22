Two soldiers sustained minor injuries during an encounter with armed attackers in Imphal, while the security forces recovered a highly-explosive mortar bomb and an INSAS light machine gun during combing operation in Manipur on Thursday, defence sources said.

The Defence PRO said that the attackers resorted to unprovoked firing at Boljang in Imphal West district, forcing the soldiers for a calibrated response to avoid any collateral damage. Two soldiers sustained minor injuries, both of whom are stable now.

The PRO said that additional columns of the Army have been inducted and operations are in progress.

In another combing operation, Assam Rifles troopers recovered a mortar bomb in Imphal East district on Thursday.

The PRO said that the operation was jointly conducted by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police Commando in the Mongjam foothills.

On Wednesday night, three people were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) placed in a vehicle exploded at Kwakta in Bishnupur district. The injured were shifted to Bishnupur district hospital, where one of them is said to be in a critical state.

Also on Wednesday, security forces dismantled a bunker reportedly used by militants in the Leimakhong area of Imphal West district.

Intermittent firings between rival militant outfits were also reported from two places in Imphal East and Imphal West districts. However, there was no report of death or injury in these firing incidents.

Meanwhile, the Army, Assam Rifles and various other central and state security forces are continuing combing operations in different parts of the state.

20230622-175205