Two soldiers killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Rajouri (Ld)

NewsWire
Two soldiers were killed and four others injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in the Kandi area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

“On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajouri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists well entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and steep cliffs,” the Army said in a statement.

“The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered two fatal casualties with injuries to four more soldiers, including an officer.”

Army said additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur.

“As per initial reports a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in the terrorists’ group. The operation is in progress,” the Army said.

“Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an Army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in Jammu region,” said the Army.

20230505-133005

