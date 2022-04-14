INDIA

Two soldiers killed in road accident in J&K’s Shopian

Two Indian Army soldiers were killed and 2 others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in J&K’s Shopian district, police said.

Police sources said that the accident occurred when the vehicle carrying soldiers from 44 Rashtriya Rifles Chowgam Camp was on its way to the encounter site at Budigam village of Shopian.

“The driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded off the road. Four soldiers were injured.

“The injured were shifted to district hospital Shopian, where two among them succumbed.

“The other 2 injured soldiers have been evacuated to army’s 92 Base hospital in Srinagar,” a source said.

Two militants have been killed in the Budigam village encounter so far.

