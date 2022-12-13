INDIA

Two students die in road accident in Patna

Two students died after their bike rammed into a divider on four lane Atal Path in Patna, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred when the students, a girl and a boy who were preparing for NEET examination, were on their way to Ganga Pathway for late night ride on Monday.

Digha police station Sub-Inspector Phool Kumar Chaubey said: “The victims were staying in a hostel and preparing for the NEET examination. They met with an accident on Atal Path-Ganga Pathway rotary divider.”

“After ramming into the divider, the high speed motorcycle skidded along with riders for more than 20 metres. We rescued the critically injured duo and rushed them to a private hospital at Patliputra colony where they succumbed,” Chaubey said.

“We have informed the victims’ families. The girl is a resident of Dinara in Rohtas district while the boy is a native of Arrah,” he said.

