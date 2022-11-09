INDIA

Two suspected B’deshi cattle smugglers killed in BSF firing

NewsWire
0
0

Two Bangladeshi nationals, suspected to be illegal cattle traders, were shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Assam’s Kaimari area bordering Bangladesh, officials said on on Wednesday.

A force spokesman said that BSF personnel deployed on the India-Bangladesh border observed suspicious movement of 15-20 Bangladeshis along the border fencing, who were trying to smuggle cattle heads by erecting cantilever (‘jhula’) with the help of their Indian associates.

The spokesman said when the BSF personnel challenged them, the miscreants pointed high-beam torch light on them and started pelting stones.

The BSF personnel initially lobbed two non-lethal stun grenades to deter and disperse the miscreants, but they started encircling the BSF troops with the intention of inflicting grave injuries to the Indian border guards.

The spokesman said that on sensing threat to life, a BSF personnel fired at the miscreants from his service weapon, forcing them to flee from the spot.

As per reports from across the border, two Bangladeshi miscreants succumbed to bullet injuries sustained in the firing.

20221109-230202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Oppn yet to come up with credible narrative to counter Mandir-Masjid...

    Chandigarh reports first Omicron case

    For 2nd day, IT sleuths ‘search’ actor Sonu Sood’s home

    Delhi’s AQI settles under ‘moderate’ category after rain spell