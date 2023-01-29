INDIA

Two suspected Khalistani supporters detained in Delhi

Sources in the Delhi Police have claimed that two persons have been detained who allegedly made pro-Khalistani graffiti on the walls in Vikaspuri, Janakpuri, Paschim Vihar, Peeragarhi and other parts of West Delhi.

The anti-national graffiti matter was reported in the first week of January. The Delhi Police Special Cell also lodged an FIR.

Seeing the gravity of the matter, the Special Cell formed a special team to nab the accused who were trying to create a riot-like situation in Delhi.

“The sleeper cell of Khalistani groups were active in Punjab and in Delhi. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) had also alerted us. Now we have nabbed two suspects in the matter,” said the source.

As of now the Delhi Police have not given any official statement in the matter.

