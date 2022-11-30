The postmortem reports of two persons, who allegedly died after drinking IMFL liquor on Monday night, revealed that they were poisoned. Police have registered an accidental death case and will investigate whether they committed suicide or was it murder.

Junagadh District Superintendent of Police Ravi Teja Vasamsetty told the media on Tuesday that two persons identified as Rafiq Ghoghari and Bharat alias Johan Pithadia have died because some poisonous substance was added in their liquor bottle, it is definitely not the Methyl Alcohol.

The official said that the moment police learned about the incident, they collected the liquor bottle from the Gandhi chowk area and had sent it to FSl for report, the report has confirmed that some short of poison was added in the alcohol. Even the doctors have found poisonous substances from the stomach of the deceased.

Vasamshetty told IANS that so far Johan Pithadia’s case is concern it seems it is case of suicide, because he was “fed up with his lonely life, his family had cut all ties with him some 15 years ago, and they even did not came forward to claim the body.

The police recorded the statement of a woman, with whom he was in contact and had told her he is fed up with his life. While, in Rafiq’s case, the police are waiting for his family members to come forward and share details about his personal life.

On Monday evening, two auto rickshaw drivers after drinking liquor fell unconscious on the road in Gandhi chowk of Junagadh city. When both were taken to a hospital, doctors declared them dead. Initially, there were apprehension that it could be a hooch tragedy.

