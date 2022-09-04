INDIA

Two Tanzanian women arrested in Goa for possessing drugs

The police in Goa have arrested two Tanzanian women at Anjuna in North Goa district for allegedly possessing drugs, an official said on Sunday.

“In a joint later night raid conducted by Anjuna Police and ANC on Saturday, we have arrested two Tanzanian national women for possession of various drugs,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Catherine Hayuma, 25, and Bianca Shayo, 25, both native of Tanzania.

“Charas weighing 20 grams, LSD 0.04 grams and Cocaine weighing 2 grams, all valued at around Rs 60,000 in the international market was found in their possession,” the police said.

According to police both the accused persons were part of a racket involving supply of various drugs to customers in Coastal areas of North Goa.

Both accused lady have been arrested under section 20(b) (ii)(A) of NDPS Act.

Further investigation is in progress.

