A teenaged boy and girl, belonging to different communities, were murdered allegedly by the girl’s family members in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district, police said on Wednesday.

The boy was a resident of Saladahalli hamlet, while the girl and her family hailed from neighbouring Khanapur village of Sindagi taluk in the district.

The crime came to light when the United Dalit Forum of Sindagi Taluk submitted a memorandum to Karnataka Home Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, on Wednesday evening, alleging that this was case of “honour” killing.

The forum’s Nandakumar Bambekar, who is also the Karnataka Madiga Youth Brigade’s President, later told reporters that the crime has sent shockwaves across Dalits living in Saladahalli village.

He alleged that the police was playing in the hands of the rich and the girl’s father has been named fifth accused in the FIR instead of prime accused.

According to the police, both teenagers were in madly in love with each other, with the girl, aged 16-17 years, belonging to the minority community, while the 19-year-old boy, who used drive auto rickshaw for living, belonged to a Dalit family.

“Both families were equally opposed to their affair and both families had beaten up their wards too for this. On Monday these youngsters were out on their usual date in fields, where one of the girl’s family members came to know about it and in turn, he brought four other family members who came and caught these youngsters red-handed. Out of rage, the girl’s family tied both of them to a tree and started beating them up with sticks. Due to internal injuries, they succumbed on the spot,” the police said.

Police said that all male members of the girl’s family are on the run and a team has been formed to track them down.

Police has registerd a case and is investigating the “honour killing” angle too.

