Two employees of a telecommunication company were lynched to death on Friday by a mob in Karachi’s Machhar Colony, media reported.

Keamari SSP, Fida Hussain Janwari, said that the victims were reportedly visiting the area to check signal strength and consistency in the area.

Allegedly, some rumours spread that they were trying to abduct children, Samaa TV reported.

Upon hearing the rumours, several area residents attacked and brutally beat the telecom company officials.

The injuries were so severe that the two men ultimately succumbed to their injuries.

While a police squad was dispatched, it was too late to save the men from being lynched.

Later, police officials said that they had recorded the statement of an eyewitness. There were no immediate reports of any arrest.

20221028-165603