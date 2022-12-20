Two employees of the Vadapalani Andavar temple in Chennai were placed under suspension after the Madras High Court Judge, Justice S.M. Subramaniam had personally experienced their corruption and rude behaviour.

Justice Subramaniam had stated that he had visited the temple on Saturday (December 16)with his family members without revealing his identity. He said that he paid Rs 150 for three Special darshan tickets but he found that while two were Rs 50 tickets one was a Rs 5 ticket.

The Judge on Monday in the open court told the Executive officer of the temple and Special Government Pleader that when he pointed out the mistake, the temple staff behaved rudely with him and tried to push him out of the temple. He said that policemen who were on duty at the temple intervened and as they knew him and took him out to safety.

Justice Subramaniam lashed out at the temple authorities and stated, “If a person in a constitutional position was facing such bullying, what was in store for ordinary people?”

Following the complaint and outburst of the Judge, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) department intervened in the issue and suspended two assistant-level officers of the temple.

During the investigation of the HR&CE, the department found two staff, a male and a female, guilty and put them under suspension. The woman was the one who had given the tickets and the male staff had taken the tickets and let the ticket holders inside the temple.

The HR&CE department said that the woman was at the counter only for three days as the regular person was on leave and the special ‘darshan’ and ‘archana’ tickets were of the same colour. The HR&CE officials have now said that a separate counter would be placed to avoid such confusion in the future.

