Two terror suspects arriving from Riyadh held in joint NIA/RAW operation

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (IANS) In a highly-secretive joint NIA-RAW operation, two people, who were on the radar of top central security agencies in terrorism cases, were taken into custody from the Thiruvananthapuram airport as soon as they arrived on a flight from Riyadh on Monday evening.

The two were brought from Riyadh based on a look-out notice against them.

One of them was identified as Shuhaib, who hails from Kerala’s Kannur, and was allegedly part of the team which engineered the 2008 Bengaluru bomb blast.

The other person is Mohammed Gul Nawaz, from Uttar Pradesh, and allegedly involved in a Delhi bomb blast case.

According to the NIA, Shuhaib will be taken to Bengaluru, while Nawaz would be taken to Delhi.

–IANS

sg/vd