Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH) were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district in a joint operation by the police, the army and the CRPF on Friday, officials said.

Police said Budgam police, along with army’s 62 RR and CRPF, the two in Huroo area of Budgam.

They have been identified as Amir Manzoor Budoo, resident of Dangerpora Razwan, and Shahid Rasool Ganaie, resident of Puttermulla Safapora, Ganderbal.

Ammunition and explosives, including a hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

20220506-212002