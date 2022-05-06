INDIA

Two terrorist associates arrested from J&K’s Budgam

NewsWire
0
3

Two terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfit Ansar Gazwatul Hind (AGuH) were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district in a joint operation by the police, the army and the CRPF on Friday, officials said.

Police said Budgam police, along with army’s 62 RR and CRPF, the two in Huroo area of Budgam.

They have been identified as Amir Manzoor Budoo, resident of Dangerpora Razwan, and Shahid Rasool Ganaie, resident of Puttermulla Safapora, Ganderbal.

Ammunition and explosives, including a hand grenade and 25 AK-47 rounds were recovered from their possession.

A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

20220506-212002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Call meet of socio-religious leaders on Covid, Jamaat to PM

    India’s forex reserves plunged by over $9.6 bn, steepest dip in...

    ‘Without empirical data..’: SC stays 27% OBC quota in Maha civic...

    In Kashmir, once beautiful and life-sustaining ‘kuls’ are now turning into...