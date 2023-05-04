Two LeT terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Drach area in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district have been identified, officials said on Thursday.

“Both are local terrorists, belong to proscribed terror outfit LeT and identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from Shopian district,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Additional Director General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

“Both joined terrorism in the month of March 2023. Further Investigation going on.”

Police said incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle and one pistol was recovered from the killed terrorists.

Earlier, the firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

