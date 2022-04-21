INDIA

Two terrorists killed in encounter at Baramulla in J&K (2nd Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces at Malwah area in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Thursday.

Among those killed is top Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) commander Yousuf Kantroo who was involved in several acts of terrorism including attacks on police and security forces.

“2nd terrorist also killed. Ops in progress. LeT cmdr Yousuf Kantroo had killed BDC Chairman Late Sardar Bhupinder Singh on 23/9/20 in his own native place in Khag area. Case FIR No 79/20 was registered against terrorist Kantroo in PS Khag,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Three soldiers and a civilian have also been injured during the encounter which took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

20220421-143802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    151,113 died in roads accidents in India in 2019: Gadkari

    NDA leads in 17 seats in Puducherry

    Kodanad murder-heist case: Madras HC refuses to stay reinvestigation

    Gunfight breaks out in J&K’s Shopian