INDIA

Two terrorists killed in encounter at Kupwara

NewsWire
0
0

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Chaktaras Kandi area in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, officials said on Tuesday.

“Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The development comes a day after Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

20220607-074224

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA conducts searches in extortion case linking PLFI in Jharkhand

    Recent burial at historic Goa cemetery stokes controversy

    5 ways to style a table

    Supreme Court allows bull races in Maharashtra