INDIA

Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K’s Sopore (2nd Lead)

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said.

“One more terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

As security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, and security forces retaliated.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

On Tuesday, three LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter at Nagbal area in Shopian district.

