Two terrorists killed in J&K’s Baramulla, were tasked to disrupt Agniveer rally

Two terrorists, who had come to disrupt the army’s ‘Agniveer’ recruitment, were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday, police said.

Baramulla’s Senior Superintendent of Police, Rayees Muhammad Bhat said that following specific intelligence inputs, security forces, including the army, the SSB and the local police launched a cordon and search operation in Yedipora village in Baramulla district.

“The hiding terrorists opened fire at the security forces from a residential house triggering an encounter. Both the terrorists were killed today morning. Their exact identity is being ascertained,” he said, adding that an AKS74U rifle with 3 magazines and a pistol with one magazine were recovered from them.

“We had received intelligence inputs that these two terrorists were given the task to attack the ongoing Agniveer recruitment rally in Baramulla,” the SSP said.

