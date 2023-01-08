INDIA

Two terrorists killed near LoC in J&K’s Balakot

Two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

“Alert troops deployed on the border fence in Balakot detected and neutralised two terrorists so far. Area has been cordoned off and operations are in progress,” the Army said.

The Army also said operations will continue to nab terrorists involved in the Dhangri attack in Rajouri district.

The killing of two terrorists comes days after the terror attack in the Dhanghri area in which six people, including two minors were killed.

