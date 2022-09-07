Two terrorists killed in Poshkreeri area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday have been identified, officials said.

Police said acting on a specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Poshkreeri area of Anantnag, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Police and the Army.

“During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter,” the Police said.

In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as Danish Ahmad Bhat alias Kokab Duree, resident of Jablipora Bijbehara and Basharat Nabi Lone, resident of Fatehpora Anantnag linked with proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

“… both terrorists were active since year 2019. They had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also involved in killing of two Territorial Army personnel namely Manzoor Ahmad at Sadoora Anantnag on July 6, 2019 and Mohammad Saleem at Bijbehara on April 9, 2021. Moreover, they were also involved in killing of two civilians on May 29, 2021 in Jablipora Bijbehara area,” they added.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK-56 rifle, 35 AK rounds, two AK magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine and two pistol rounds were recovered from the site of encounter.

All the recovered materials have been taken into custody for further investigation.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been initiated.

