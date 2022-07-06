Two local terrorists have surrendered during an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Hadigam area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Wednesday.

“During the encounter, two local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition recovered,” police said.

Earlier the encounter started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

