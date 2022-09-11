INDIA

Two TN police stations get ISO 9001 certification

The Tindivanam and Brammadesam police stations in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district have received ISO: 9005 certification.

Both stations also have a garden, reception, mini library, and surveillance camera system.

The certification document of ISO: 9005 states that the two police stations’ record in enforcement of laws, prevention, detection, and investigation of crimes, maintenance of law and order, and response to emergencies meets the requirement of the certification.

The two stations also won the Quality Council of India award for Workplace Assessment for Safety and Hygiene (WASH), for ensuring safety and hygiene in workplace.

The two stations have added up facilities to make them more accessible to the public.

Villupuram District Superintendent of Police, S. Shreenatha told media persons that the two stations received the certification for streamlining station records, maintenance of cleanliness, and also creating a visitor-friendly atmosphere.

