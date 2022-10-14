WORLD

Two top-tier Japanese universities agree to merge

NewsWire
0
0

Two top-tier national universities in Japan have said that they will merge into a new national university by the end of fiscal 2024 in order to enhance their global competitiveness in the field of science.

The Tokyo Institute of Technology and the Tokyo Medical and Dental University on Friday said they intend to apply for the status of internationally competitive universities, which will enable the new entity to receive funding from the government’s new 10-trillion-yen ($68-billion) programme for helping universities generate global competitiveness.

The two institutions are among only 10 national schools designated by the Japanese government as having top-level research capabilities in the country, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tokyo Medical and Dental University President Yujiro Tanaka told a press conference that he proposed the merger about two years ago as a way to promote collaboration between the medical and engineering sciences.

Tokyo Institute of Technology President Kazuya Masu said the merger will fuse various academic fields to develop world-class education and research.

The two sides said they will set up a panel to prepare for the integration and are considering inviting students and alumni to name the new university.

The Tokyo Institute of Technology has more than 10,000 undergraduate and graduate students. The Tokyo Medical and Dental University has more than 3,000 students and runs a hospital.

20221015-021606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Couple sentenced to 30-yr prison for starving daughter to death

    New Zealand reports 6,242 new community cases of Covid

    Iran arrests UK’s deputy ambassador for ‘spying’ activities

    3 killed, 27 injured in quakes in China’s Yunnan