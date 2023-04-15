INDIA

Two tourists from TN drown in sea at Thiruvananthapuram

Two tourists, including a nine-year-old boy, from Tamil Nadu drowned in the sea here on Saturday morning.

The two were part of a three-family group who were on a visit to Thiruvananthapuram. They were staying at a resort near Karikkathi beach.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Rajathy (45) and her close relative Sai Deepika (9). They hailed from Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu.

The incident occurred at Karikathy beach near Thiruvananthapuram.

Rajathy and Sai Deepika were walking on the beach when high waves swept them into the water. On hearing their cries, the relatives who were around, and the life guards jumped into the water and pulled them out, as per the family.

However, by the time they reached the shore, the two had lost their lives.

Police sources told IANS that they have commenced an investigation on how they got trapped in the water.

A case has been registered.

