INDIA

Two tourists killed, 10 others injured in J&K road accident

By NewsWire
0
16

Two tourists were killed and 10 injured in a road accident in J&K’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said a tempo traveller vehicle carrying tourists on the Srinagar-Leh highway went out of the driver’s control and skidded off the road in Hari Ganiwan area of Ganderbal district.

Sources said two tourists, including a woman, were killed while the 10 injured persons are being treated at the sub-district hospital in Kangan town.

“Police has taken cognisance of the incident,” a source said.

20220324-172603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Priyanka reiterates support for farmers

Terrorists escape after shootout in Srinagar

835 electrocuted in Gujarat in last 3 years

NERAMAC, Oil Palm Mission to boost income of NE farmers: Minister