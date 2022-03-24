Two tourists were killed and 10 injured in a road accident in J&K’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, police said.

Police sources said a tempo traveller vehicle carrying tourists on the Srinagar-Leh highway went out of the driver’s control and skidded off the road in Hari Ganiwan area of Ganderbal district.

Sources said two tourists, including a woman, were killed while the 10 injured persons are being treated at the sub-district hospital in Kangan town.

“Police has taken cognisance of the incident,” a source said.

