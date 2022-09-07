Two traders of Patna were gunned down by unknown assailants late on Tuesday night as they were returning home, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as property dealer Saurav Abhinandan alias Golu, and motor parts dealer Chandan Kumar, both residents of Dadar Mandi in Gulzarbagh area.

The police said that the victims were on the way to their homes on one bike, when they were intercepted and fired upon indiscriminately by the assailants at Loha factory near Badi Pahadi area under the bypass police station.

After passersby informed the local police, the victims were taken to nearby Nalanda Medical College and Hospital where they were declared dead on arrival.

“One of the attackers signaled them to stop the bike and the shooters overtook them and fired indiscriminately. The victims were recently involved in a quarrel with the accused,” DSP, Patna City, Amit Sharan, said.

Following the incident, the local residents of Badi Pahari put the dead bodies on the road and blocked it to demand arrest of the attackers.

