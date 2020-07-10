Two trains from Bihar to Jharkhand will not ply due to coronavirus

Ranchi, July 10 (IANS) Two trains will not ply to Jharkhand from July 13 due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state.

At the request of the Jharkhand government, the railway board has agreed not to send two trains originating from Bihar to Jharkhand. The two trains are the Patna-Ranchi-Patna Jan Shatabdi Express and the Tata Danapur Express. The Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi will ply from Patna to Gaya only.

Coronavirus cases have jumped to over 3,300 in Jharkhand.

Jharkahnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his principal secretary Rajiv Arun Ekka have gone into home quarantine after Jharkhand Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Mithilesh Thakur was found coronavirus positive.

Jharkahnd Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator Mathura Mahto, and 20 scribes in Dhanbad districts have also been infected by the coronavirus.

The Hazaribagh district administration has put the district under lockdown for a week from July 10.

171 fresh cases surfaced on Thursday and more than 40 cases were found on Friday in the state.

Out of the total 3,300 cases which have been detected, 2,169 have been brought by migrant workers returning from various coronavirus hotspots in the country including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and Tamil Nadu.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients has come down to 67.64 percent which was earlier ten per cent more.

–IANS

ns/bg