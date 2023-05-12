Wild elephants trampled to death two persons in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district near Tamil Nadu border.

The deaths were reported in two separate incidents in Mallanur and Sappanikunta villages under Kuppam mandal.

A woman, identified as Usha, was killed when two elephants attacked her. She was on her way to Mallanur railway station.

Shivalingam, a farmer of Sappanikunta, was also trampled to death by a jumbo, when he was returning home from the fields.

The elephants went berserk near human habitations, creating a scare among villagers on Thursday morning.

The jumbos entered from Tamil Nadu, where they had killed a farmer a week ago. Tamil Nadu forest department personnel drove the animals towards neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Three persons were killed by a herd of elephants in Chittoor district last year. The tuskers had entered Andhra Pradesh from Tamil Nadu.

