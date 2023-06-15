INDIA

Two TVM airport customs officials held

NewsWire
0
0

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday arrested two customs officials for allegedly facilitating gold smuggling through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Both the officials — Anish Mohammed and Nithin — attached to the Customs Air Intelligence unit were asked to report at their office and arrested.

They were later produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody till June 29.

While keeping a strict vigil at the Thiruvananthapuram airport, the DRI officials came across audio clips of certain officials on how they were allegedly helping those smuggling gold through the airport.

When a special squad of the DRI recently took into custody an international passenger who was cleared by the Customs, he was found carrying gold with him.

It was this probe by the DRI which exposed customs officials who were allegedly lending a helping hand to the smugglers.

20230615-164802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah’s J&K visit rescheduled, to begin on Oct 4 now

    Mamata sounds caution ahead of Hanuman Jayanti on April 6

    Fire erupts at NTPC Eco Park in Badarpur, blaze visible from...

    Finally yes to dressing up again, yet no to trends?