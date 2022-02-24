INDIA

Two unidentified men attack journalist in Puducherry

By NewsWire
0
8

Two unidentified men attacked a journalist in Puducherry, the police said on Thursday.

T. Udayanarayanan, founder of a Puducherry-based Tamil daily, was returning home after a few assignments on Wednesday night on his two-wheeler, when two men on a motorbike hit his vehicle from behind and he fell down. The men grabbed him by hand and hit him on his face and head and threatened him with dire consequences.

The assaulters left the place after which a bleeding Udayanarayanan called his son and got himself admitted to the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital and Post Graduate Institute (IGGGH&PGI).

However, Udayanarayanan told the police that he could not identify the culprits.

The police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The Journalist Union of Puducherry protested against the attack on Udayanarayanan and called upon the police and Home Minister A. Namassivayam to immediately arrest the culprits and bring them to justice.

20220224-165003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com
Website: www.canindia.com
MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.