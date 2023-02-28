Two legislators in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be conferred the ‘Utkrisht Vidhayak’ award every year.

The criteria will be experience, oratory skills, awareness about issues, presentation, quality of questions, decorum maintained by a member during unruly scenes in the House and tolerance towards other political parties.

According to Speaker Satish Mahana, the “Assembly will give the best legislator award to two members, one from the treasury benches and one from the opposition”.

“We will depute a team that will look for names of eligible members on the basis of their conduct in the constituency and in the House. All the 403 members can apply for the award,” he said.

As per the report, a committee would consider the nominations for the award. It will unanimously take decision about the award and the Speaker’s decision will be final in case of lack of unanimity in the committee.

The committee will be headed by the Assembly Speaker and have the chief minister or his nominee, deputy chief minister, leader of opposition and minister for parliamentary affairs, a senior member and a senior journalist.

20230228-134604