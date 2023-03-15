HEALTHINDIA

Two UP officials die due to silent heart attack

Fatalities due to silent heart attack are being increasingly reported. In two separate cases in Uttar Pradesh, two seemingly healthy men have died due to sudden heart attack while working.

A 51-year-old yoga trainer died of a heart attack while teaching Surya Namaskar at Kabir ashram in Prayagraj.

The deceased, Om Prakash Tripathi, was an assistant resource person (ARP) in the state basic education department at Soraon.

“Tripathi suddenly collapsed and fell unconscious while teaching yoga. He was rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Hari Om Pandey, the victim’s friend.

“He was absolutely healthy and has been teaching us yoga for the last many years.”

SHO Shivkuti, Manish Tripathi said: “According to the post-mortem report, the cause of his death was a heart attack.”

In the second such incident, the chief town planner (CTP) of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA), Gorky Kaushik, 45, suffered a heart attack and died in his office on Tuesday afternoon in Ayodhya.

An ADA officer on special duty, said: “He was rushed to a private hospital in Ayodhya but the doctors at the hospital pronounced him brought dead.”

Kaushik was dealing with about a dozen dream projects of the state government, launched to develop the temple town as a world-class city.

He was the key person in the planning of ‘Vision 2047’ for the development of Ayodhya as a state-of-the-art religious town to put it on the world tourism map.

