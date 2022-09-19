INDIA

Two vehicle thieves held in east Delhi, ‘master keys’ seized

NewsWire
0
0

The Delhi Police has arrested two notorious automobile lifters in the national capital along with master keys with which they used to open the locks of the vehicles, an official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Karnail alias Rohit and Vicky, were involved in scores of vehicle theft cases.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said a tip-off was received by the police that two people, involved in auto thefts, would be going towards No 2 Block of Trilokpuri from Kondli Bridge via Chilla Bypass Road to meet their associates. Accordingly, the police laid a trap and saw two boys on two separate motorcycles coming from the Bypass Road side.

“The police team signalled them to stop but they tried to escape. However, the police party overpowered them,” the DCP said. On checking, their motorcycles were found to be stolen from the Gazipur and Mayur Vihar areas. At their instance three more stolen motorcycles have been recovered.

“Master keys used for stealing the vehicles have also been recovered from their possession. In total seven cases of motor vehicle theft registered in Gazipur, Mayur Vihar, Pandav Nagar and Kalyanpuri have been worked out,” the official added.

20220919-204403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    International kabaddi player shot dead in Punjab

    DTA complains to Backward Classes Commission on lack of reservations for...

    Talks on new TN mosque issue fail, situation tense

    Damage to railway lines, assets in Assam being assessed with drones,...