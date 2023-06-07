INDIALIFESTYLE

Two wagons of goods train carrying LPG derail in MP’s Jabalpur

Two wagons of a goods train carrying Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) derailed in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, said officials on Wednesday.

The incident reportedly occurred near Bharat Petroleum Depot on Tuesday night.

According to the West Central Railway CPRO, the derailment took place when the two wagons of the goods train were unloading rakes of LPG at Bhinoti railway station located near Jabalpur railway station.

“Two wagons of the LPG rake of a goods train derailed while being placed for unloading last night. No mainline movement of trains was affected. Train movement is normal in the main line. Restoration work started after sunrise in the presence of authorities. Fitness certificate issued by siding owners,” CPRO West Central Railway said.

On June 2 three trains including one goods train collided in Odisha’s Balasore district. At least 278 passengers were lost and over 1,000 were injured.

The horrific accident has also sparked political controversy and questions were raised by the opposition on various grounds, including safety.

20230607-110404

