The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two criminals involved in eight cases registered across the national capital, and recovered one country-made pistol along with five bullets, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sultan alias Sher Khan (35), a resident of Swarn Jyanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd, and Sanjay (46), a resident of Trilokpuri.

According to police, information was received that two individuals, who have a history of criminal involvement and are in possession of an illegal country-made pistol and live ammunition, are planning to travel through Azad Nagar to meet someone.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Sultan and Sanjay were apprehended. On frisking, one country-made pistol along with two cartridges were recovered from Sultan and three cartridges were recovered from Sanjay,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“Sultan and Sanjay used to also do white wash painting but due to their bad habits & addiction they come in the world of crime. Both of them have criminal antecedents and previously involved in criminal cases,” the Special CP added.

