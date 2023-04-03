INDIA

Two wanted criminals arrested in Delhi

NewsWire
0
0

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has arrested two criminals involved in eight cases registered across the national capital, and recovered one country-made pistol along with five bullets, an official said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Sultan alias Sher Khan (35), a resident of Swarn Jyanti Vihar, Tikri Khurd, and Sanjay (46), a resident of Trilokpuri.

According to police, information was received that two individuals, who have a history of criminal involvement and are in possession of an illegal country-made pistol and live ammunition, are planning to travel through Azad Nagar to meet someone.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was laid and Sultan and Sanjay were apprehended. On frisking, one country-made pistol along with two cartridges were recovered from Sultan and three cartridges were recovered from Sanjay,” said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime).

“Sultan and Sanjay used to also do white wash painting but due to their bad habits & addiction they come in the world of crime. Both of them have criminal antecedents and previously involved in criminal cases,” the Special CP added.

20230403-114804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah has failed the country by sowing hatred: Rahul

    Delhi-NCR’s PM 2.5 concentration on Diwali night hits 800-1,700 range

    Bihar police headquarter seeks info on 211 dismissed cops

    Will blacken BJP leaders’ names if Indira canteens renamed: Cong