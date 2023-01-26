Two wanted criminals, who were involved in a number of heinous crimes including gang wars, were arrested by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, a police official said on Thursday.

The police official said that the accused were identified as Mukesh alias Bona and Amit Kumar alias Pehalwan.

The official said that Bona was wanted in a murder case that was reported from Burari area and was recently declared a proclaimed offender in an extortion case lodged at PS Adarsh Nagar. Pahalwan, was wanted in an attempt to murder case lodged at PS Sabji Mandi.

“There was a gang rivalry between gangs of Anil alias Swami and Bona. On December 9, 2020, two persons namely Bhardwaj and Anuj, the aides of Bona were killed by one Anil and his associates. Bona was anticipating that Raja was also associated with Anil and was part of conspiracy in the murder. Bona and Babu planned to take revenge. On December 26, 2022, several rounds were fired upon Raja and his friend Manoj alias Babu, while they were going by a bike. Later, Manoj died,” said the official.

The official said that they gathered information that Amit would be coming at IGI airport from Srinagar through a flight. A trap was laid at arrival gate of Terminal-3, IGI Airport and he was apprehended. At his instance, later on, the police nabbed Mukesh from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

