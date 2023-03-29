The Crime Branch of Delhi Police said on Wednesday that it has arrested two wanted criminals who were evading court trials in a number of cases and had non-bailable warrants isused against them.

According to a senior police officer, the accused have been identified as Krishna alias Kinna and Ravi alias Pappy.

“We got a tip-off that Kinna, who is wanted in several criminal cases, would come to Singhalpur village in Shalimar Bagh. A trap was laid which led to his arrest,” the officer said.

Kinna was previously arrested in two cases before being released on bail. When he didn’t turn up for court proceedings after his release on bail, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

“In another operation, we arrested Pappy, who is wanted in several criminal cases, from Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar in Samaypur Badli after getting a tip-off. Pappy was also previously arrested in two cases and skipped court trials after being released on bail. He has been declared a proclaimed offender,” the officer said.

