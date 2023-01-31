Two wanted illicit liquor suppliers have been arrested, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner of Police, North East Delhi, Ankit Singh said that they got a tip off about delivery of illicit liquor consignment on the area, the information was developed, and a team was formed to nab the accused.

“We intercepted a mini tempo. The driver of the vehicle had tried to run away but we chased it and were able to intercept it. Two persons who were travelling by this vehicle jumped off and tried to run away but were overpowered by the team. On checking, the tempo was found loaded with the cartons of illicit liquor. On further count, 75 cartons of illicit liquor containing 50 quarter bottles each (total 3,750 quarter bottles) were recovered,” the ACP said.

The two accused were later on identified as Manoj alias Sachin and Suresh alias Akshar.

Police lodged an FIR in this connection and started the investigation.

“On sustained interrogation, they confessed their crime and disclosed that they brought the consignment from Haryana’s Bahadurgarh for its sale in the local area of Maujpur. The mini tempo was found stolen from Subzi Mandi area.”

The police said that they were conducting raids to nab their aides.

