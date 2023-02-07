Two wanted sharpshooters of the infamous Pandat gang, who were on their way to kill a rival gang member, were caught red-handed by police in Northwest Delhi, said an official on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Shiv Chandan Pandat alias Pandat Shooter (23) and Rohit (22), both residents of the Mukundpur area in the national capital.

Police said that a day before their arrest, the duo was booked in a ‘firing case’ registered at Bhalswa Dairy police station.

The official said that Pandat gang is operating in the area of Mukundpur, Bhalswa Dairy and Burari and their main target is to terrorise the public, extort money and to establish the only active gang operating in this area by eliminating rival ‘Bona Gang’ as they murdered one of their key member.

“On Monday, specific inputs were received that some criminals, who were involved in the firing incident a day before, were roaming in the area to take revenge from their rival gang,” said Usha Rangnani, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

Acting on the inputs, police teams nabbed the duo on Outer Ring Road. “On cursory search, one automatic pistol loaded with two and three country-made pistols were recovered from their possession,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, the duo disclosed that they were roaming in the area in search of a rival ‘Bona Gang’ member to murder him in order to avenge murder of their one key member.

Chandan is also found previously involved in an attempt to culpable homicide case registered in Delhi. He was released from jail on bail in the case in February 2022.

“After being released from jail, he started participating actively in the criminal activities of Pandat Gang and became a key ally of main gangster Manoj Babu, who was murdered by rival Bona Gang in December 2022,” said the DCP.

With the Pandat gang leader Anil Swami in jail and Manoj Babu being murdered, Chandan had ambitions to be a famous gangster and explored the opportunity to lead the Pandat Gang and take it to a new plethora of crime world.

“In order to fulfill his evil intentions, he started expanding the gang on his own, by especially targeting those youngsters who were disowned by their families due to their involvement in criminal activities at a tender age and addiction towards drugs/alcohol,” said the official.

The newly-added gang members used to shoot videos of their hooliganism in order to publicise their ‘Pandat Gang’. They made profiles over social media (using gang name & notorious words like Devils, Ziddi Ladka, Eagles or 302) and used to upload their videos to show off.

“Chandan even imprinted scary tattoos of gang name, eagle sitting on skulls and bones. He even copied the hair style of KGF’s character- Rocky Bhai, in order to impersonate his lifestyle,” said the official, adding that further efforts are being made to trace their possible involvement in other cases also.

