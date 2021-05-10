India women’s hockey team forward Navjot Kaur said on Monday that spending two weeks in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 ‘was very challenging’.

Seven senior women’s team players, including skipper Rani Rampal, had tested positive for the disease on April 26 and had to spend two weeks in isolation before they were allowed to resume light training for the Olympics.

“It was very disappointing when we heard that we had tested positive for Covid-19. Our immediate thought was how we got infected despite following all protocols?” said Navjot after resuming training on Monday.

“Though we had very mild symptoms, just spending two weeks in isolation was very challenging.”

While all the seven players have resumed training, their return to high-intensity training will be done in a phased manner.

“Today, we had a light session and it felt really good to be back on the field. Since I didn’t have any symptoms, I would do basic movements in the room itself to keep up my fitness and flexibility. I wanted to keep my mind occupied,” said Navjot about how she spent her time in isolation.

The 26-year-old said that these challenges will not shake her confidence.

“We are not letting these challenges shake our confidence. These are challenging times for all the athletes training for the Olympics but it’s important to remain focused on the goal,” she added.

“We are grateful to Hockey India and SAI for ensuring we were taken care of during the isolation. In such times it is important to have this kind of support where our training goes on uninterrupted,” said Navjot.

