ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Two weeks gone, but verdict eludes jury in Harvey Weinstein sex assault case

NewsWire
0
0

The Harvey Weinstein trial which is into its second week of deliberations currently, hasn’t reached its culmination as yet because the jury doesn’t have a verdict.

The jury began deliberating on December 2. When jury members left the courthouse on Monday (Pacific Standard Time), they were approaching nearly 30 hours of deliberations. They are due back at 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, reports ‘Variety’.

The 12-person jury is made up of eight men and four women. The jurors are tasked with pouring through a hefty amount of evidence, including testimony from 50 witnesses. Including jury selection, the trial has now spanned more than two months.

According to ‘Variety’, Weinstein is facing seven charges stemming from four accusers, including five counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape. The jurors must be unanimous to reach a verdict on each of the counts.

The jury has not submitted any questions or notes to the judge – at least, in the presence of the media – so there is no indication of what the jury might be focused on, or what they might be stuck on.

‘Variety’ adds that last week, one of the six alternate jurors asked to be excused from the case, citing a vacation that was planned for this week. After the defence objected, the judge declined to excuse the alternate juror.

If convicted, Weinstein could face up to 60 years to life in prison, on top of the 23-year sentence he is already serving in connection with his conviction in New York in 2020.

The former Hollywood titan was extradited to Los Angeles in 2021 and has been held since then in a medical unit of the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

20221213-114803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    First look of the Orcs from ‘The Lord of the Rings:...

    Mark Molloy to direct ‘Beverly Hills Cop 4’ after Adil El...

    Samuel L. Jackson thanks his wife for getting him into rehab

    Rihanna reportedly records 2 new songs for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’