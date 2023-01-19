INDIA

Two women cops foil bank robbery in Bihar’s Vaishali

Two on-duty women police personnel fought three robbers and foiled a bank robbery in Bihar’s Vaisghali district.

Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumari were guarding the Gramin Bank in Sendhuari block when three robbers arrived on two bikes. They entered the bank and tried to snatch the rifles of the women constables with an intention to rob the bank.

The women cops then overpowered the criminals and not only saved their weapons but also prevented the robbery. As a large number of locals assembled at the place, the robbers fled the spot.

Following the incident, top officials of Vaishali reached the bank and appreciated the brave efforts of the cops. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV cameras.

Om Prakash, the SDPO of Vaishali (Sadar) said, “We are appreciating the brave efforts of our cops and recommended for the reward. The identification of the accused is on. They will be put behind bars soon.”

