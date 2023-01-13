HEALTHINDIALIFESTYLE

Two women die after delivery at Hyderabad hospital

Death of two women after delivery at a government-run hospital in Hyderabad sparked protest by their relatives on Friday.

Alleging that negligence by the doctors led to the deaths, relatives of the deceased sat on a dharna in front of the government area hospital in Malakpet. They lodged a complaint with the police, demanding action against the doctors responsible for negligence.

Both the women died while undergoing treatment at the government-run Gandhi Hospital, where they were shifted after their condition became critical

Mahesh, a driver from a village in Nagarkurnool district had admitted his wife Sri Venella (23) to the hospital on Monday.

She delivered a baby on Wednesday by cesarean section. He said a few hours later she started shivering but nobody took care. The next day he was informed that he condition was not good as pulse rate has come down and heartbeat has increased.

When her condition turned critical, the staff shifted her to Gandhi Hospital. He said doctors at Gandhi Hospital told her that she had dengue fever for five days and platelets had dropped. She succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Holding her newborn daughter in his arms, Mahesh was inconsolable. He demanded authorities to do justice to him.

Jagadish, a software engineer from Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, had admitted his wife Shivani to the hospital on January 10 for delivery. The next day she delivered a baby through caesarean section. Subsequently, her sugar and BP levels slumped and doctors asked him to take her to Gandhi Hospital for observation. However, her condition had already turned critical and she died a few hours later.

Jagadish was distraught over losing his wife within hours after delivering their first child.

20230113-121203

