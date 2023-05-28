INDIA

Two women die after portion of banned coal mine collapses in MP

At least two women were killed on Sunday after a portion of a banned coal mine collapsed in the Bangavan area in Madhya Pradesh’s Anuppur district.

Local administration and the police have reached the spot and rescue operation was being carried out as some more women are also suspected to be trapped under debris.

A group of women had entered into a banned coal mine located in area, when a huge potion of it gave way leading to on the spot death of two women, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushilya Devi (47) and Indrakali (48), both residents of Prem Nagar area, which is located a few km away from the coal mine, the police added.

Local people often enter into banned mines to steal coal, which they sell in black market.

“Locals often would enter banned coal mine areas despite deployment of private security guards. Two bodies have been recovered so far. We are investigating the matter as to how these women gained entry into a banned area,” a police officer in Ram Nagar police station said.

