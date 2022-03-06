INDIALIFESTYLE

Two women die from rabies after cat bite in Andhra

By NewsWire
0
12

Two women died of rabies after being bitten by a cat in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

The women died in Vemulamada in Movva mandal on Saturday. Kamala (64) and Nagamani (43) were bitten by a cat two months ago.

According to their family members, they both took TT (Tetanus Toxoid) injections and had also taken medication for the cat bite. However, their condition started deteriorating a few days ago and they succumbed on the same day.

While Kamala died early Saturday while undergoing treatment at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Nagamani succumbed at a corporate hospital in Vijayawada a few hours later.

Doctors said the women died of rabies. The infection had spread and lack of proper treatment caused their death.

Kamala, wife of a retired conductor in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation S. Bhagyarao and Nagmani, wife of a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) B. Babu Rao were bitten by the same cat.

According to villagers, the cat was infected by rabies as it was bitten by a rabid dog earlier. The cat also died subsequently.

20220306-175604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

FOLLOW US

POPULAR CATEGORY

Copyright © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.