Two women die from rabies after cat bite in Andhra

Two women died of rabies after being bitten by a cat in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district.

The women died in Vemulamada in Movva mandal on Saturday. Kamala (64) and Nagamani (43) were bitten by a cat two months ago.

According to their family members, they both took TT (Tetanus Toxoid) injections and had also taken medication for the cat bite. However, their condition started deteriorating a few days ago and they succumbed on the same day.

While Kamala died early Saturday while undergoing treatment at NRI Hospital in Mangalagiri in Guntur district, Nagamani succumbed at a corporate hospital in Vijayawada a few hours later.

Doctors said the women died of rabies. The infection had spread and lack of proper treatment caused their death.

Kamala, wife of a retired conductor in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation S. Bhagyarao and Nagmani, wife of a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) B. Babu Rao were bitten by the same cat.

According to villagers, the cat was infected by rabies as it was bitten by a rabid dog earlier. The cat also died subsequently.

